Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %
SCHW opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.
Charles Schwab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.
SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.
Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
