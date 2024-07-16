Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHW opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,709 shares of company stock valued at $42,577,554. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

