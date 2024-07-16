Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins raised Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
