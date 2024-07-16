Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $359.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

