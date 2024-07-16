China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAOVY opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.