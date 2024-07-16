China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE:CYD opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Yuchai International stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.60% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.