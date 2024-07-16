Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 6,520 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.74. 97,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,451. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

