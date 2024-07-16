Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 745 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.51. 44,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,957. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

