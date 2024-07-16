Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 82 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.89. 34,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.53 and its 200 day moving average is $521.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

