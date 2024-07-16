Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $146.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

