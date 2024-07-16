Choate Investment Advisors Buys 197 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 116,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Dover by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 56.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.64. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

