Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after acquiring an additional 175,445 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 262,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 220,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,841. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

