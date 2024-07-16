Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.69. 130,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.