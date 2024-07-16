Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,123,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,369,681,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,065,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,154,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $761,798,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,433,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,710. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

