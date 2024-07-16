Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.42 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $172.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

