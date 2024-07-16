Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.35. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

