Choate Investment Advisors Has $728,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

GD stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.00. 29,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average of $280.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

