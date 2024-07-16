Choate Investment Advisors Has $750,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $236.35. 46,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $236.40. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

