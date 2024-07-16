Choate Investment Advisors Invests $1.26 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,224. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.