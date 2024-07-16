Choate Investment Advisors Invests $2.18 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,652,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of XHB opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.