Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 185,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,766. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

