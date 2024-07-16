Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.63. 5,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,461. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.