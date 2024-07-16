Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

