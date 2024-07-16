Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.36. 43,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.44. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $188.27 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

