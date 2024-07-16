Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average is $213.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

