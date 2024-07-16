Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.14% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. 1,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,608. The company has a market cap of $905.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

