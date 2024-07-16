Choate Investment Advisors Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $38.42 on Tuesday, hitting $2,979.88. 7,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,871.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,885.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.