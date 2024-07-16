Choate Investment Advisors Sells 105 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $8.74 on Tuesday, reaching $500.97. 440,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,010. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $500.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.19. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.61.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

