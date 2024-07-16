Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,192 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.92. 5,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.