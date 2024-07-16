Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 628,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.