Choate Investment Advisors Sells 282 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,895,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,135,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $221.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

