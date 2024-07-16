Choate Investment Advisors Sells 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,632,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.09.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $834.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $788.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

