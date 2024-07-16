Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $436,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.73. The stock had a trading volume of 240,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $652.89 and its 200-day moving average is $599.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $283.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

