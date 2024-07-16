Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Chord Energy worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $145.06 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

