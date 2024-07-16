Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

CB stock opened at $260.20 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $188.27 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.44.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

