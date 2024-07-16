CIBC Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on POU

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$31.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.07.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$327,014.00. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,661 shares of company stock worth $2,750,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.