CIBC Increases Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$8.75

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

CJ stock opened at C$6.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. Corporate insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

