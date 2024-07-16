Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 878,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cibus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Cibus by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

