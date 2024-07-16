Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $725.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $710.55.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $714.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.20. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $725.99.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

