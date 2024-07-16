Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.28) target price on the stock.

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.51) to GBX 3,050 ($39.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3i Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($42.10) to GBX 3,192 ($41.40) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,148 ($40.82).

Shares of III opened at GBX 3,046 ($39.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.74, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,180 ($41.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,987.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,712.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,217.39%.

In other news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 7,100 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($36.58) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($259,747.11). In other news, insider Jasi Halai acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,254 ($30,156.92). Also, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($36.58) per share, for a total transaction of £200,291 ($259,747.11). Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $22,368,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

