Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 11.7%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 1,051,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 670,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

