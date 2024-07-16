Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 302.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,740,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,231 shares of company stock valued at $58,814,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

