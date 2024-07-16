Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,231 shares of company stock worth $58,814,167 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.