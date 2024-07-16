CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.62. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

