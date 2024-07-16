Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE KOF opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

