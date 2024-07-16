Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.31.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$55.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$68.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

