Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$69.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.31.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCA

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

About Cogeco Communications

CCA stock opened at C$55.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.48. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$68.58.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.