Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cogeco Trading Up 1.4 %
CGO opened at C$50.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27.
About Cogeco
