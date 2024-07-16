Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Trading Up 1.4 %

CGO opened at C$50.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

