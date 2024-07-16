Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Trading Up 0.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

