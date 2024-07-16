Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

