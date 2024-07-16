Comparing Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almacenes Éxito $4.90 billion 0.14 $25.20 million N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.10 billion 3.01 $181.44 million $3.17 32.63

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Almacenes Éxito.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Almacenes Éxito and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $102.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Almacenes Éxito.

Profitability

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 9.14% 13.22% 8.70%

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Almacenes Éxito on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Middleton Home names. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

